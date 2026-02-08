Ukraine Expects 150 Gripen, 100 Rafale Jets President Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said this while speaking with students and faculty at the Kyiv Aviation Institute, Ukrinform reports.

He emphasized that one of the state's priorities is strengthening the aviation component of the Defense Forces. The President assured that he remains in constant contact with the Air Force Command and military leadership, and the results of this work will be felt in practice over time.

“Ukraine has agreements for the delivery of 150 Gripen fighter jets and 100 Rafale jets. In our view, these are the best planes in the world,” Zelensky said, clarifying that these will be entirely new aircraft.

He also noted that Ukraine currently operates F-16 jets, but they are not new.

According to Zelensky, the delivery of these aircraft by partners will substantially enhance Ukraine's aviation capabilities.

Previously, Ukrinform reported that Zelensky discussed with French Minister of Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the supply of Mirage and Rafale jets.

