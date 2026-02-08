Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Shelling Of Kherson Leaves Five Women Injured

Russian Shelling Of Kherson Leaves Five Women Injured


2026-02-08 03:08:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“According to the investigation, on February 8, Russian forces shelled the region with various types of artillery and drones. As of 17:30, five civilians have been reported injured from the attacks,” the statement said.

All the injured are residents of Kherson aged 63 to 84. Two of them were hospitalized in moderate condition following an artillery strike that occurred in the morning.

The shelling also damaged private and apartment buildings, an administrative building, and a healthcare facility.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched for war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read also: Enemy strikes railway infrastructure in Chernihiv region at night, several trains canceled

Previously, Ukrinform reported that a nighttime shelling of Kherson damaged a church and a hospital, increasing the number of injured to ten.

Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office

MENAFN08022026000193011044ID1110712340



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search