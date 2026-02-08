Russian Shelling Of Kherson Leaves Five Women Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“According to the investigation, on February 8, Russian forces shelled the region with various types of artillery and drones. As of 17:30, five civilians have been reported injured from the attacks,” the statement said.

All the injured are residents of Kherson aged 63 to 84. Two of them were hospitalized in moderate condition following an artillery strike that occurred in the morning.

The shelling also damaged private and apartment buildings, an administrative building, and a healthcare facility.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched for war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Previously, Ukrinform reported that a nighttime shelling of Kherson damaged a church and a hospital, increasing the number of injured to ten.

Photo: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office