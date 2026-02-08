Russian Forces Shell Dnipropetrovsk Region: Three Civilians Injured
“Throughout the day, the Russians struck the Nikopol district with FPV drones and shelled communities with heavy artillery. The district center, as well as the Pokrovske, Myrove, Marhanets, and Chervonohryhorivka communities, were hit. An 18-year-old girl and a 47-year-old woman were injured. Medics provided them with the necessary care. They will recover at home,” Hanzha said.
According to him, two apartment buildings and four private houses were damaged, and one home caught fire. In addition, farm structures, vehicles, power lines, and gas pipelines were destroyed.
Russian forces also struck the Vasylkivka community with a drone, injuring a 74-year-old woman. During the attack, one house caught fire and another one was damaged.Read also: Russian shelling of Kherson leaves five women injured
Previously, Ukrinform reported that Russian forces shelled two districts in Dnipropetrovsk overnight, injuring a 10-year-old boy.
