Kyiv To Add 9 MW Of Power Today Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal announced this on Telegra following a briefing of the Emergency Energy Situation Response Headquarters.

“The electricity supply situation remains difficult. Energy workers continue to restore facilities damaged by Russia during the night of February 7. The damage is substantial. We are working on comprehensive solutions, including the launch of additional generation capacity. Work is proceeding according to the planned schedule. In particular, today we expect to bring an additional 9 MW of power online in Kyiv,” Shmyhal said.

He also noted that today marks the largest daily volume of electricity imports – this helped stabilize the system after massive Russian attacks and reduce the deficit.

“Together with the Ministry of Development, we continue working to deploy equipment from our partners and distribute it from our hubs. Overall, since the start of the invasion, we have received 27,000 tons of humanitarian aid, of which 25,100 tons have already been distributed to the regions,” Shmyhal reported.

Over the past two weeks, 17 humanitarian shipments from 11 partners – Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Canada, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Germany, Austria, Lithuania, and Italy – have arrived at the Ministry of Energy hubs. During the same period, 774 generators and 40 units of modular boiler systems, cogeneration units, and other equipment were shipped to the regions. Another batch of 798 generators, 117 transformers, and 120 boilers and cogeneration units are expected to arrive.

“Thanks to everyone who works 24/7 in freezing weather to restore electricity and heat to Ukrainian homes,” Shmyhal added.

Ukrinform previously reported that the capacity deficit and damage still prevent the cancellation of emergency power outages in most regions of Ukraine, though in some areas the volume of restrictions has been reduced today.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram