Ukrainian Forces Drive Russians Out Of Ternuvate On Zaporizhzhia Axis

2026-02-08 03:08:22
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Telegram and shared a video.

“The Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces have cleared Ternuvate of Russians,” Kovalenko stated.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 123 clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops have taken place since the start of the day, with the majority of attacks concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector.

UkrinForm

