Ukrainian Forces Drive Russians Out Of Ternuvate On Zaporizhzhia Axis

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 123 clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops have taken place since the start of the day, with the majority of attacks concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector.

