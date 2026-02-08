Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Car In Sumy Region, Two People Injured
"According to the investigation, on February 8 the enemy attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Sumy community. A 19-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were wounded," the statement said.
It is noted that both victims were hospitalized. There is currently no threat to their lives.Read also: Injury toll in Russian morning attack on Kramatorsk rises to four, one person killed
Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As Ukrinform reported, in the Sumy region a Russian drone attacked a vehicle, killing the driver.
