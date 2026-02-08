Russian Drone Attacks Civilian Car In Sumy Region, Two People Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"According to the investigation, on February 8 the enemy attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Sumy community. A 19-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger were wounded," the statement said.

It is noted that both victims were hospitalized. There is currently no threat to their lives.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As Ukrinform reported, in the Sumy region a Russian drone attacked a vehicle, killing the driver.