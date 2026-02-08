DSNS To Form Consolidated Teams To Restore Electricity And Heating Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this in a video address, published on Facebook.

"Today was almost entirely devoted to recovery efforts in our regions: the necessary forces of communities, municipal services, and energy companies are engaged everywhere. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine [DSNS], in addition to the real assistance already being provided across all regions, is also forming reserve forces. These are consolidated energy groups that will be able to quickly bolster the capabilities already in place," Zelensky said.

According to him, more than forty teams from Ukrzaliznytsia are also working, and their number is planned to be increased to sixty. They are being deployed specifically to work in the capital, where the situation remains the most difficult by most indicators.

"Naftogaz will also increase the number of crews assisting Kyiv. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine is ensuring the operation of a sufficient number of warming centers at present: more than 200 such centers in Kyiv, with nearly 9,000 people having sought assistance over the past 24 hours. The 'Warmth Packages' program is also underway. As of now, as of this week, almost 40,000 packages have been distributed in the areas where the need is greatest," Zelensky informed.

He thanked everyone working on infrastructure and recovery efforts in the Kyiv region, Sumy region, Chernihiv region, in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, the Dnipro region, other regions of Central Ukraine, Poltava region, and Donetsk region.

Shmyhal discusses joint energy and infrastructure projects with Romanian counterpart

"I thank everyone who is working truly effectively on recovery in the Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Volyn regions, in Kropyvnytskyi and the region, as well as Odesa and the region. I am particularly grateful to our energy workers, our municipal service workers, and every single person working in Kherson and Mykolaiv for the sake of our shared resilience in Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal stated that the launch of an additional 9 MW of capacity in Kyiv is expected today.