Zelensky Announces Active Work With Partners In Coming Weeks
"And, of course, each of our partners must recognize their strength, their ability to support Ukraine and protect lives. Missiles for air defense are needed every single day. Protection against Russian ballistic attacks is needed every single day. Today, ballistic missiles again struck the Kyiv region," the head of state said.
According to him, no country in the world should be left alone and without assistance in the face of such strikes and such a war.
"The coming weeks will be active in our work with partners. As always, results are needed. Results must be delivered," Zelensky emphasized.Read also: Ukraine expects 150 Gripen, 100 Rafale jets – President Zelensky
He also expressed gratitude to everyone who stands with Ukraine.
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky noted that over the past week the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, attacked Ukraine using more than 2,000 strike drones, 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 116 missiles of various types.
