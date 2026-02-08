Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Judokas Complete Grand Slam Tournament With Three Medals

2026-02-08 03:08:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Azerbaijani judoka Zelim Tsakayev won a silver medal at the Grand Slam tournament held in Paris, France, Trend reports.

The athlete, who competed in the 81 kg weight category, lost in the final to Japanese Yuhei Ono.

The remaining judokas of the Azerbaijani team, who began the competition today, lost to their opponents and said goodbye to the tournament.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team completed the Grand Slam with three medals.

Earlier, Balabey Agayev (60 kilograms) won the gold medal, and Ruslan Pashayev (66 kilograms) won the bronze.

