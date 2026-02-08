EMRC Hosts IAEA Expert Mission To Assess Occupational Radiation Protection

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 8 (Petra) – The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission (EMRC) on Sunday hosted the work of a specialized expert team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to assess Occupational Radiation Protection Appraisal Service (ORPAS) in the Kingdom, running from Feb. 7 to 16, in the presence of members of the EMRC Board of Commissioners, heads of regulatory units, and specialized technical staff.Chairman of EMRC Board of Commissioners Ziad Al-Saaida said hosting the mission reflects Jordan's commitment, through the commission, to protecting workers in medical, industrial, and research sectors involving the use of radiation and to developing the national regulatory framework to enhance the highest levels of safety and radiation protection in line with international best practices and standards.For his part, IAEA coordinator P. Oker, from the Occupational Radiation Protection Unit of the Radiation Safety and Monitoring Section, praised the close cooperation with the commission and the high level of institutional readiness and coordination.He said the mission's results represent an opportunity to strengthen worker protection, ensure the safe and responsible application of radiation uses in the Kingdom, and reinforce compliance with radiation safety standards.The mission comes as part of the EMRC's ongoing efforts to enhance the occupational radiation protection system and develop the national regulatory framework in line with international standards. It also includes field visits to a number of medical, industrial, and research facilities, in addition to meetings with relevant stakeholders.