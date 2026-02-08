Environment Ministry Says Communication Channels Open To Public, Investors, Media

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 8 (Petra) - The Ministry of Environment on Sunday affirmed that its communication channels with citizens, investors, and the media are fully open, in line with its approach to enhancing transparency, direct communication, and serving all segments of society.Ministry spokesperson Shorouq Abu Taleb said Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman follows an open-door policy in dealing with citizens, investors, and various partners, believing in the importance of direct dialogue, listening to feedback and complaints, and following them up within approved institutional frameworks.She explained that the minister's WhatsApp number, previously announced during the Government Communication Forum, is available to the public to receive remarks and inquiries: (00962797377792). This comes in the implementation of government directives aimed at openness toward citizens and strengthening direct communication with them. Complaints and remarks received are directly forwarded to the relevant directorates and competent authorities to take the necessary measures and follow them up personally, ensuring a rapid response and efficient handling of issues.She added that organizing some aspects of communication through the minister's office is intended to strengthen institutional work and ensure professional and orderly follow-up of cases, not to limit direct communication. She noted that the ministry's doors are open to all and that it has designated the unified complaints number (117119) to receive environmental remarks and inquiries on an ongoing basis.Abu Taleb stressed the ministry's keenness to maintain direct communication with the media, in appreciation of its prominent role in spreading environmental awareness and strengthening community partnership. She said the spokesperson's phone number (0799856853) is available to journalists and media outlets for direct communication and inquiries.The ministry renewed its welcome of all remarks and proposals and reiterated its commitment to strengthening communication channels with citizens, investors, and the media in a way that serves environmental work and supports sustainable development efforts.