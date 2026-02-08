Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Launches Major Project To Rehabilitate Street Lighting On Key Roads


2026-02-08 03:07:35
Amman, Feb 8 (Petra) - The Ministry of Public Works and Housing has begun extensive field operations to rehabilitate street lighting networks on several vital and main roads across the Kingdom.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said its technical teams have started work on the Adassiya–Dead Sea road to replace missing lighting poles, in parallel with the launch of a project to install new lighting columns on the Amman–Jerash highway.
The ministry said the measures are part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing traffic accidents and providing a safe and comfortable travel environment for citizens and visitors alike by improving lighting along strategic routes.

Jordan News Agency

