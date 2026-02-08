Grab Discounted 2026 Third Day & Zach Williams Reunion Tickets Now Promo Code CITY10 For Unbeatable Prices At Capitalcitytickets

MENAFN - GetNews)



Christian rock legends Third Day are reuniting for their highly anticipated 30th Anniversary Tour in 2026, marking the first time in over a decade that original members Mac Powell, Mark Lee, David Carr, and Tai Anderson share the stage! Joined by very special guest Zach Williams (GRAMMY-winning artist known for hits like "Chain Breaker" and "Rescue Story"), this limited-run tour celebrates three decades of chart-topping worship anthems, GRAMMY wins, Dove Awards, and over 10 million albums sold. Expect powerful performances of classics like "Cry Out to Jesus," "King of Glory," "Your Love Oh Lord," "Agnus Dei," and more, blended with Zach Williams' soul-stirring additions for an unforgettable night of faith, rock, and praise.

Tickets are moving fast for this once-in-a-lifetime reunion-don't miss out! CapitalCityTickets offers the best discounted prices right now. Use the exclusive promo code CITY10 at checkout for unbeatable savings (often 10% or more off), helping you secure cheap seats before arenas sell out.

Why This Third Day 30th Anniversary Reunion Tour Is a Must-See

Founded in 1991 in Atlanta, Third Day shaped contemporary Christian music with their raw energy, heartfelt lyrics, and arena-filling live shows. This 2026 tour revives the classic lineup for a special celebration, pulling from their legendary catalog of 31 No. 1 singles across 14 albums. With Zach Williams opening/guesting, the nights promise uplifting worship, high-energy rock, and emotional moments that resonate deeply with longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Key 2026 Tour Dates for Third Day 30th Anniversary Tour with Zach Williams

The tour kicks off March 19, 2026, with Florida dates and spans arenas across the U.S. through spring, wrapping with a special finale. Here are some highlighted stops (full schedule, including more cities like Tulsa, Grand Rapids, Chicago, Sacramento, Kansas City, Atlanta hometown show, and beyond, available on CapitalCityTickets):



March 19, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 20, 2026 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

March 21, 2026 – Pensacola, FL @ Pensacola Bay Center

March 22, 2026 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

March 26, 2026 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

March 27, 2026 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

March 29, 2026 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

April 2, 2026 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

April 12, 2026 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 23, 2026 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

May 10, 2026 – Duluth, GA (Atlanta area) @ Gas South Arena (hometown finale vibe!) June 18, 2026 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (iconic special concert!)

(And additional dates in cities like Harrisburg, St. Louis, Houston, San Diego, and more-check CapitalCityTickets for your nearest show or updates.)

How to Grab Discounted Third Day & Zach Williams 2026 Reunion Tickets with Promo Code CITY10

Visit CapitalCityTickets and search for "Third Day" or browse the 30th Anniversary Tour 2026 listings.Select your date, city, and seats-from budget upper-level or general admission to closer floor or premium options for that full worship immersion.At checkout, enter promo codeto apply your instant discount and lock in unbeatable prices.Complete your secure purchase-benefit from CapitalCityTickets's 100% buyer guarantee, fast ticket delivery (often instant digital), and top customer support.

Prices vary by venue, demand, and location, but CITY10 slashes costs significantly right now, especially as high-profile stops like Red Rocks and hometown Atlanta fill up quickly.

Act now-these reunion tickets are in high demand and won't last! Head to CapitalCityTickets today, apply CITY1, and get ready for an epic night of timeless worship rock with Third Day and Zach Williams.