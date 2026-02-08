403
Kuwait-Qatar Joint Committee Reviews Ties, Signs Mous In Several Sectors
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The seventh session of the Kuwait-Qatar Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation was held in Kuwait on Sunday, with the Kuwaiti side headed by Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Sabah and the Qatari side led by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
During the session, the committee touched on the strong fraternal relations between the two countries and peoples, as well as vital areas of cooperation, including political, economic, investment, and cultural fields.
The meeting focused on ways to further enhance cooperation and take bilateral ties to new levels of integration, reflecting the shared desire to strengthen and develop Kuwait-Qatar relations across all sectors.
The committee also discussed recent developments at the regional and international levels and explored ways to enhance cooperation to address current challenges in the region.
The session concluded with the signing of the committee's meeting minutes, along with several agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at expanding cooperation and close coordination in various fields to serve the mutual interests of the two countries.
Among the documents signed were a cooperation and joint news exchange agreement between the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and Qatar News Agency (QNA), a memorandum of understanding on consumer protection, a memorandum to enhance cooperation in cybersecurity, and a memorandum on competition protection.
The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Osama Boodai, and from the Qatari side, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Al-Muraikhi, Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal Al-Thani, along with other senior officials from both countries.
Following the session, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah held a luncheon in honor of Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman and the accompanying delegation. (end)
