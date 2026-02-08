403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Al-Salam Charity Begins Distribution Of Ramadan Food Baskets In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works began distributing Ramadan food baskets on Sunday, continuing until Tuesday, at the Charity headquarters in the Jahra area.
The initiative targets underprivileged and needy families within Kuwait as part of the society's ongoing efforts to promote social solidarity and provide food support ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
Al-Salam Society Director General Hamad Al-Aoun told KUNA that the Ramadan basket project is one of the society's major seasonal initiatives, implemented annually about two weeks before Ramadan. The project aims to alleviate the daily struggles of vulnerable families and enhance their stability.
The project coincides with other humanitarian initiatives, including the distribution of electrical appliances and the implementation of Al-Salam Society's Ramadan basket projects abroad in Yemen, Gaza, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Sudan, supporting the most needy families in those regions, he added.
He noted that these projects receive strong support from donors in Kuwait and abroad, especially during Ramadan when charitable initiatives are most active.
The total number of baskets ranges between 3,000 and 4,500, distributed systematically through the society's official registration platforms to reach the largest possible number of needy families.
The baskets contain essential food items sufficient for the holy month to reduce the burden on beneficiaries. (end)
slm
The initiative targets underprivileged and needy families within Kuwait as part of the society's ongoing efforts to promote social solidarity and provide food support ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.
Al-Salam Society Director General Hamad Al-Aoun told KUNA that the Ramadan basket project is one of the society's major seasonal initiatives, implemented annually about two weeks before Ramadan. The project aims to alleviate the daily struggles of vulnerable families and enhance their stability.
The project coincides with other humanitarian initiatives, including the distribution of electrical appliances and the implementation of Al-Salam Society's Ramadan basket projects abroad in Yemen, Gaza, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Sudan, supporting the most needy families in those regions, he added.
He noted that these projects receive strong support from donors in Kuwait and abroad, especially during Ramadan when charitable initiatives are most active.
The total number of baskets ranges between 3,000 and 4,500, distributed systematically through the society's official registration platforms to reach the largest possible number of needy families.
The baskets contain essential food items sufficient for the holy month to reduce the burden on beneficiaries. (end)
slm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment