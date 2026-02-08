403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Arab League Participates In 16Th Int'l Inventions Expo In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- The Arab League is keen to participate in the 16th International Inventions Exhibition, held in Kuwait from February 8 to 11 under the patronage of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
According to a statement, a delegation from the Arab League Secretariat is taking part in the International Inventions Exhibition 2026, organized by the Kuwait Scientific Club with support from the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences.
The statement noted that the exhibition is considered the second-largest international inventions fair after the Geneva International Exhibition.
It was first held in Kuwait in 2007 and hosts a large number of Arab and international participants who focus on inventions and inventors.
The Arab League established a pavilion at the exhibition displaying a series of short documentary films about its history, along with highlights of the activities of its various sectors since its inception.
The pavilion includes publications in Arabic, links to the Arab League's social media platforms, brochures of specialized Arab organizations, and videos showcasing major activities by sector. It also highlights the Arab League's economic and investment initiatives, promoting Arab joint action.
According to the statement, the Arab League will award a USD 5,000 prize to the most outstanding young Arab inventors at this year's exhibition. (end)
mm
According to a statement, a delegation from the Arab League Secretariat is taking part in the International Inventions Exhibition 2026, organized by the Kuwait Scientific Club with support from the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences.
The statement noted that the exhibition is considered the second-largest international inventions fair after the Geneva International Exhibition.
It was first held in Kuwait in 2007 and hosts a large number of Arab and international participants who focus on inventions and inventors.
The Arab League established a pavilion at the exhibition displaying a series of short documentary films about its history, along with highlights of the activities of its various sectors since its inception.
The pavilion includes publications in Arabic, links to the Arab League's social media platforms, brochures of specialized Arab organizations, and videos showcasing major activities by sector. It also highlights the Arab League's economic and investment initiatives, promoting Arab joint action.
According to the statement, the Arab League will award a USD 5,000 prize to the most outstanding young Arab inventors at this year's exhibition. (end)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment