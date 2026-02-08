403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwaiti FM: Kuwait-Qatar Relations Model Of Brotherhood, Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Sabah emphasized Sunday that Kuwait-Qatar historical relations represent a solid model of sincere brotherhood and enduring ties forged through close kinship and shared destiny over decades.
Speaking during the seventh session of the Kuwait-Qatar Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation, Sheikh Jarrah said these relations are built on mutual trust and deep understanding, strengthened through close cooperation across political, economic, and cultural fields, serving the interests of both nations.
The bilateral ties continue to advance steadily toward further development and prosperity, guided by the directives of the two countries' leaderships, which seek to expand cooperation and reinforce integration, reflecting the depth of the relationship and meeting future aspirations with confidence and determination, he added.
Sheikh Jarrah stressed that the meeting reflects a shared commitment to enhancing bilateral work mechanisms, activating follow-up tools, and implementing the outcomes of the Joint Higher Committee.
This approach aims to institutionalize cooperation, improve coordination and consultation across various fields, and strengthen the strategic partnership to achieve the aspirations of both peoples for stability, growth, and prosperity.
Kuwait and Qatar are celebrating the 55th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, which Sheikh Jarrah said underscores their determination to further elevate bilateral ties.
He expressed hope that the committee's deliberations would yield constructive results to enhance cooperation frameworks and advance the longstanding relationship between the two countries.
In turn, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the timing of the seventh session, amid sensitive regional and international circumstances, reflects the wise political will of the two nations' leaders and confirms their alignment on regional and international issues.
Sheikh Mohammad highlighted Qatar's appreciation for the shared visions with Kuwait regarding these matters and expressed a desire to increase coordination and cooperation on issues affecting the Gulf peoples, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the wider world.
He also extended his congratulations to Kuwait on the upcoming 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day, wishing the country continued prosperity under its wise leadership. (end)
ae
Speaking during the seventh session of the Kuwait-Qatar Joint Higher Committee for Cooperation, Sheikh Jarrah said these relations are built on mutual trust and deep understanding, strengthened through close cooperation across political, economic, and cultural fields, serving the interests of both nations.
The bilateral ties continue to advance steadily toward further development and prosperity, guided by the directives of the two countries' leaderships, which seek to expand cooperation and reinforce integration, reflecting the depth of the relationship and meeting future aspirations with confidence and determination, he added.
Sheikh Jarrah stressed that the meeting reflects a shared commitment to enhancing bilateral work mechanisms, activating follow-up tools, and implementing the outcomes of the Joint Higher Committee.
This approach aims to institutionalize cooperation, improve coordination and consultation across various fields, and strengthen the strategic partnership to achieve the aspirations of both peoples for stability, growth, and prosperity.
Kuwait and Qatar are celebrating the 55th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, which Sheikh Jarrah said underscores their determination to further elevate bilateral ties.
He expressed hope that the committee's deliberations would yield constructive results to enhance cooperation frameworks and advance the longstanding relationship between the two countries.
In turn, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the timing of the seventh session, amid sensitive regional and international circumstances, reflects the wise political will of the two nations' leaders and confirms their alignment on regional and international issues.
Sheikh Mohammad highlighted Qatar's appreciation for the shared visions with Kuwait regarding these matters and expressed a desire to increase coordination and cooperation on issues affecting the Gulf peoples, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the wider world.
He also extended his congratulations to Kuwait on the upcoming 65th National Day and 35th Liberation Day, wishing the country continued prosperity under its wise leadership. (end)
ae
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment