403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KUNA, QNA Sign Cooperation, News Exchange Agreement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) and Qatar News Agency (QNA) signed a cooperation and joint news exchange agreement, in the presence of Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Sabah and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
The agreement was signed on behalf of KUNA by Acting Director General Mohammad Al-Mannaie, and on behalf of QNA by Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Al-Muraikhi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.
The agreement aims to establish bilateral cooperation based on equality in the exchange of news, videos, and photos, as well as to enhance the use of artificial intelligence and modern technological tools in media work. It also promotes the exchange of expertise and knowledge in AI-related applications.
Under the agreement, the two agencies will cooperate in the daily exchange of news in the agreed-upon language, along with photos and video clips.
Services will be exchanged through internet-based technologies or other means, provided that both parties share information about communication methods and data transfer to facilitate free access to each other's services.
The memorandum also stipulates providing necessary facilities and support for correspondents and envoys of each agency in the other party's country, as well as organizing exchange visit programs between the two agencies.
Other provisions of the agreement cover cooperation activities, news dissemination and distribution, expenses, and communication protocols, ensuring a framework for comprehensive media collaboration. (end)
ae
The agreement was signed on behalf of KUNA by Acting Director General Mohammad Al-Mannaie, and on behalf of QNA by Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan Al-Muraikhi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building.
The agreement aims to establish bilateral cooperation based on equality in the exchange of news, videos, and photos, as well as to enhance the use of artificial intelligence and modern technological tools in media work. It also promotes the exchange of expertise and knowledge in AI-related applications.
Under the agreement, the two agencies will cooperate in the daily exchange of news in the agreed-upon language, along with photos and video clips.
Services will be exchanged through internet-based technologies or other means, provided that both parties share information about communication methods and data transfer to facilitate free access to each other's services.
The memorandum also stipulates providing necessary facilities and support for correspondents and envoys of each agency in the other party's country, as well as organizing exchange visit programs between the two agencies.
Other provisions of the agreement cover cooperation activities, news dissemination and distribution, expenses, and communication protocols, ensuring a framework for comprehensive media collaboration. (end)
ae
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment