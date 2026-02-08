403
Kuwait Submits A Bid To Host AFC Asian Cup 2035
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has officially submitted a bid to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2035, the President of the Kuwait Football Association (KFA), Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, announced on Sunday.
In a press statement, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef said the bid was filed with full support from the Kuwaiti government and the Minister of State for Youth and Sports Affairs, Dr. Tariq Al-Jallahma.
He expressed strong confidence in Kuwait's chances of securing the hosting rights for the continental tournament.
He stressed that Kuwait has demonstrated its capability to host major international sporting events, citing the successful organization of the French Super Cup, which received widespread praise from participants and observers.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Yousef emphasized that preparations for the bid will be carried out to the highest standards, highlighting the collective efforts of all relevant committees within the KFA to ensure that Kuwait's hosting file is the strongest among all competing nations.
Continuous coordination and teamwork are underway to present a comprehensive and competitive bid that reflects Kuwait's readiness to host one of Asia's most prestigious football tournaments, he added. (end)
