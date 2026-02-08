Sara Bejlek Stuns At Mubadala Open, Clinches First WTA Title

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The final day of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, delivered a memorable finish as 20-year-old Sara Bejlek captured her maiden WTA Tour title in just her second appearance at this level. Ekatrerina Alexandrova and Maya Joint claimed the doubles crown, while Yui Kamiji triumphed in the inaugural Wheelchair Tennis Invitational presented by the WTA Foundation.

Bejlek, competing in her tournament debut as a qualifier, defied the odds by defeating pre-match favourite Ekaterina Alexandrova, who was chasing an Abu Dhabi double having reached both the singles and doubles finals. With her 7-6, 6-1 victory, Bejlek became the first Czech player to win the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title. Bejlek said after the win:“I'm getting back into shape, and it feels incredible. Now I know I can compete with anyone and not be scared of anybody. My team believed in me even before I stepped back on court, and now I truly believe it too.

“I've learned that as long as the match isn't finished, I always have a chance. I'm really happy with how my team is working with me, and today Abu Dhabi has become my favorite tournament.”

In the doubles, Alexandrova responded strongly after her singles final defeat to claim the title alongside Australia's Joint. The duo secured a 6-3, 6-7, 10-8 victory over Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls in a rain-delayed, fiercely contested match.

Earlier in the day, World No.1 Yui Kamiji made history when she triumphed 6-3, 6-2 in the inaugural Wheelchair Tennis Invitational presented by the WTA Foundation. The final on the ADCB Court 1 attracted huge crowds against 20 Grand Slam title winner Jiske Griffioen as both players showcased their immense skills for the first time in Abu Dhabi. Kamiji commented after the win:“I'm really happy to get the opportunity to play here; it's such a great tournament and the courts are fantastic as well. My goals for the season is to win the title I haven't been able to get yet which is the Wimbledon Singles.”

In the Road to Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, there was some outstanding final between the most talented youngsters in the country. In the Under-12 category, Uchechukwu (Megan) Uzokwe and Yezid Baccouche were crowned champions. Isabelle James secured her third consecutive Road to MADO title, while Marwan Safi claimed the Under-14 boys' crown. In the Under-16 category, Saida Ismail sealed the girls' title and Timur Gordeev lifted his third consecutive trophy in the competition.

Monica Puig, Olympic gold medalist in tennis and tournament presenter, said:“The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is the first of three tournaments in the Middle East, and is a special event to be part of. The fans have made it an incredible week, and they always turn out for this tournament, so that is really great to see. Sara (Bejlek's) performance was impressive for a 20 year old because I never saw her at any point look nervous on the court. She just stuck to her guns and did what she needed to do, and I'm really excited to keep an eye on her.”

Nigel Gupta, tournament director at Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, said:“The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has once again proven to be a fantastic tournament, with sell-out crowds creating an incredible atmosphere and fans were treated to world-class tennis throughout the week. Seeing 20-year-old Sara Bejlek win her first WTA Tour title was truly unbelievable and a joy for everyone watching. It was also incredibly exciting to showcase wheelchair tennis at this event for the first time - the level, skill and competitiveness on display was outstanding. We're already looking ahead to how we can continue building this tournament and ensuring it continues to be an event that everyone looks forward to each year.”



