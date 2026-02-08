Sarr's Strike Ends Palace's 12-Match Drought Against Rivals Brighton

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ismaila Sarr's second-half goal helped Crystal Palace end a woeful 12-match winless run with a 1-0 Premier League victory away to bitter rivals Brighton on Sunday.

Senegal international Sarr, who scored twice in Palace's 3-1 win at the Amex last season, scored the only goal of the game in the 61st minute.

The Eagles' victory was their first in all competitions since December 11 and took them to 13th place -- a point above the Seagulls.

Brighton were booed off at full-time by their own fans, with head coach Fabian Hurzeler on the receiving end of chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" following a defeat that meant Albion have won just two of their last 12 Premier League matches.

Palace gave a debut to £48 million ($65 million) club-record signing Jorgen Strand Larsen, while 17-year-old Brighton midfielder Harry Howell made his first Premier League start.

A mediocre first half saw Sarr fire wide in the 43rd minute after being played in by Daniel Munoz.

But Sarr eventually broke the deadlock just after the hour.

Palace substitute Evann Guessand, who arrived on loan from Aston Villa on January 30, made a memorable impact on his Palace debut with the Ivory Coast forward slipping in Sarr after a poor clearance from Lewis Dunk.

Sarr then finished in style with a shot beyond Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Minutes later, Eagles keeper Dean Henderson then saved with his legs from Charalampos Kostoulas to deny Brighton an equaliser.

Strand Larsen twice nearly doubled Palace's lead before they comfortably held on during six minutes of added time to seal a first Premier League win since a 2-1 success at Fulham on December 7.

