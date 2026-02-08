Dubai Duty Free Tennis: 7 Must-See Highlights As Countdown Begins

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With just seven days to go until the start of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, the city is preparing for its annual fortnight of world-class tennis action, packed-out stands, and lively off-court atmosphere in Al Garhoud. From Grand Slam champions to family-friendly experiences, here are seven reasons why the Championships should already be in your diary.

1. See new Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina return home

Fresh from lifting the Australian Open trophy just last week, Dubai resident Elena Rybakina returns“home” as one of the headline names of this year's star-studded Championships. Having relocated to the emirate in 2024, she is a former finalist at the tournament, arrives in top form and with strong local support behind her, giving fans an unmissable chance to see a reigning Grand Slam champion in action at the peak of her powers.

2. Explore the side courts to get even closer to the action

While ticketed on-court action runs from early morning until late in the evening on Centre Court, the various side courts also host elite competitive matches and are free to access via registration. In recent years, Courts 1 and 2 have featured the likes of World No5 Coco Gauff and 2021 Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev, not to mention a host of Doubles stars, including Indian legends Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza. With a wide variety of F&B options dotted around the site ensuring everyone stays energised, there's no reason not to come along and enjoy an affordable, action-packed day out.

3. Watch the world's top 20 women compete on your doorstep

WTA week runs from February 15-21 and, as well as Rybakina, the 1000 event brings together one of the strongest women's fields of the year. All the world's top 20 are confirmed to compete, meaning fans can expect elite matchups from day one. Expect World No1 Aryna Sabalenka, six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Świątek, top American pair Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina, and many more. And with the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium located right next to GGICO Metro Station, it can all be enjoyed without worrying about traffic.

4. Grab a selfie with the stars – and Ace and Annette

Dubai's annual tennis showcase is renowned for bringing fans closer to the action. Across both the WTA and ATP weeks, spectators have a unique opportunity to interact with players – often spotting them along the players walkway after matches, the perfect moment to snap a selfie or score an autograph. Adding to the atmosphere, the tournament's much-loved mascots, Ace and Annette, are never far from sight.

5. Catch the biggest ATP names on court

Immediately following the women's final, the ATP 500 men's week returns and runs until February 28. Featuring a strong line-up led by defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, this year's field includes three other former winners in the form of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, and Ugo Humbert. Canadian World No8 Félix Auger-Aliassime, a finalist here last year, is the top seed.

6. Watch Jack Draper make his Dubai debut

Among the impressive field is Britain's top-ranked male player Jack Draper, who is set to compete in Dubai for the first time. One of the most exciting young players on tour, his debut adds another compelling storyline to an already strong ATP field. The 2024 US Open semi-finalist was scheduled to play in the emirate last year but was forced to withdraw due to injury. He has now confirmed his return for the 2026 Championships and will arrive with intent on making up for lost time.

7. Expanded Tennis Village provides fun for all the family

Attending fans can get involved in a host of on-site games and competitions throughout the two-week Championships courtesy of a new look and much-expanded Tennis Village. A visit to the Dubai Duty Free shop is a must for tennis memorabilia and souvenirs to remember your experience. This year, tournament organisers Dubai Duty Free have teamed up with a host of sponsors – including Mercedes-Benz and Evian – to provide visitors a series of games, prizes, and fun photo opportunities. Meanwhile, the ever-popular on-court Catch and Win challenge provides fans the chance to catch a ball in the crowd and swap it for a gift from the on-site shop.



