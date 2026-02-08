Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Romania's President Says Invited To Attend Trump's 'Board Of Peace' Meeting On Feb 19

2026-02-08 02:22:54
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Romanian President Nicusor Dan said Sunday he had received an invitation to attend the inaugural meeting of US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" in Washington on February 19.

Dan, writing on his Facebook page, said Romania had not yet made a decision as to whether it would participate.

That would depend "on discussions with our US partners on the format of the meeting for countries like Romania, which are not currently members of the Board but which wish to be part of it on condition its charter is revised".

Khaleej Times

