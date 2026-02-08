Three Deadly Attacks On Health Centres In Sudan's South Kordofan In Past Week: WHO

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sudan's South Kordofan region has seen attacks on three health facilities in the past week alone, leaving more than 30 dead, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

"Sudan's health system is under attack again," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned on X.

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been at war since April 2023, with the conflict killing tens of thousands of people, displacing millions more and triggering one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

In the central Sudanese region of Kordofan, where fighting is now concentrated, Tedros said the health system had faced numerous attacks.

"This week alone, three health facilities were attacked in South Kordofan, in a region already suffering acute malnutrition," he said.

On February 3, he said an attack on a primary health centre killed eight people - five children and three women - and injured 11.

Then a day later, "a hospital was attacked, killing one person," he said.

And "on February 5, another attack on a hospital killed 22 people – including 4 health workers – and injured 8," the WHO chief said.

"The whole world should get behind Sudan's peace initiative to end violence, protect the people and rebuild the health system," he insisted.

"The best medicine is peace," the WHO chief says.



