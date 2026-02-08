3 Bodies Found In Parked Car On Flyover Poisoning Suspected By Delhi Police

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Three people were found dead inside a parked car on the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday evening, prompting a police investigation into the mysterious deaths.

The Delhi Police said emergency responders and forensic teams were alerted after receiving a routine call about a suspicious abandoned vehicle on the flyover, according to India Today. Authorities found two men and one woman lying motionless inside the parked SUV.

According to ANI, a call was received at approximately 3.50pm regarding three persons inside a car who were not responding near the service lane of Peeragarhi Flyover. All three persons have been identified as Randhir (76), Naresh Singh (47), Laxmi Devi (40), and the owner of the vehicle is one of the victims.

Initial examination by investigators revealed no visible signs of external injury, struggle, or forced entry, and valuables inside the vehicle remained untouched. Although police said the incident could be a case of poisoning or suicide, they have not ruled out other possibilities. Forensic teams are collecting evidence from the vehicle and the area, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to trace the victims' movements before they were found.

The bodies were taken to a hospital for post-mortem examinations, which officials say are crucial to finding out the cause of death. Senior police officers were present at the scene as part of the ongoing inquiry.

According to ABPLive, police officials described the investigation as evolving, with preliminary findings pointing to possible self-harm by poisoning.



