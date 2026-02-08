Look: Manish Malhotra Delivers A Grand Finale At Dubai Fashion Week 2026

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 1:50 PM



By: Sadiq Saleem



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) With Kriti Sanon as showstopper, the designer's closing showcase, Inaya: The India Story, blends heritage craftsmanship with contemporary luxury

One has to give it to Manish Malhotra for shaping a design language that resonates across generations and geographies. While deeply rooted in Indian craftsmanship, his work has long moved beyond cultural labels, drawing on global aesthetics.

Long before international validation became a fashion currency, Malhotra dressed Bollywood icons such as Rekha, Sridevi, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while simultaneously influencing how younger audiences engaged with luxury fashion. Over time, his design vocabulary travelled well beyond Mumbai, finding equal resonance with international figures including the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Campbell and Kim Kardashian. With a footprint that now comfortably spans cultures and continents, it felt inevitable rather than ceremonial for Malhotra to close Dubai Fashion Week 2026 with Inaya The India Story, a collection that revisited Indian craftsmanship through a contemporary, globally attuned lens, reaffirming his relevance on the international stage.

Recommended For You Suryakumar leads from front as India down US in T20 World Cup

Bringing the collection to life on the runway was Bollywood star Kriti Sanon, who appeared in a pristine white ensemble accented with cascading pearls. One of Manish Malhotra's most enduring muses, Sanon has long championed the designer's work, most recently during her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding celebrations, where the entire family was dressed in Malhotra's couture.

Asked what it truly takes to be a Manish Malhotra showstopper, the designer was clear that stardom alone is no longer the defining factor.“As we progress and evolve, I am increasingly drawn to accomplished women,” he said.“Women who are rooted in tradition, family-oriented, kind, yet modern and classic, and who walk the ramp with confidence.”

Malhotra also spoke of Dubai's influence on his creative journey, describing it as a city that instinctively understands craftsmanship, luxury and timeless elegance. His relationship with the Emirate extends well beyond the runway. In 2023, he inaugurated his flagship store in The Dubai Mall, a milestone that further strengthened the dialogue between Indian haute couture and Middle Eastern opulence.

When asked about the moment an idea strikes and how it eventually translates into a collection, Malhotra reflected on how his perspective has evolved.“It reflects different phases of your life and your thoughts,” he said.“Today, I don't see myself as just a designer. I see myself as the chairman and head designer of a brand with hundreds of people associated with it. It's no longer about one collection, one design or one idea; it's bigger and more expansive. Coming from India, having one of the largest stores in The Dubai Mall, and showing across the Middle East and beyond, all of this shapes how I think.”

That mindset, he added, is evident in the diversity of the collection, which featured abayas, gowns, blazers and reimagined saris, alongside a growing focus on new verticals such as bags, belts and accessories.

Having previously delivered a star-studded finale in 2025 featuring international models Valery Kaufman and Adriana Lima, Malhotra's 2026 closing showcase continued his tradition of global glamour, bringing Dubai Fashion Week 2026 to an opulent conclusion.

Sadiq Saleem is a UAE based writer & can be contacted on his Instagram handle @sadiqidas.



UAE: How the local fashion scene represents South Asian trends Manish Malhotra returns to Dubai Fashion Week: 6 highlights to look out for this season

ALSO READ