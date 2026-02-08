UAE Welcomes US' Comprehensive Peace Plan For Sudan

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 7:00 PM UPDATED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 7:13 PM



By: Khaleej Times Staff



Share:







MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE announced an additional $500 million humanitarian commitment to address urgent needs in Sudan and ensure civilians affected by the war can access life-saving assistance

UAE's Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Sudan announced by Massad Boulos, US Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs.

The plan is built around five pillars:



An immediate humanitarian truce

Sustained humanitarian access and civilian protection

A permanent ceasefire

A political transition to a civilian-led government Post-war reconstruction

Recommended For You Suryakumar leads from front as India down US in T20 World Cup

Sheikh Shakboot commended the leadership of US President Donald Trump in preventing Sudan from sliding further into extremism, fragmentation, and a deepening humanitarian catastrophe.

He underscored the UAE's commitment to supporting regional and international efforts aimed at securing an immediate ceasefire and an unconditional humanitarian truce, as well as ensuring urgent, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan.

These steps are essential to paving the way for a transitional process that is independent of the warring parties and extremist groups, including those linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, and aligned with the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an independent, civilian-led government, Sheikh Shakboot stressed.

The minister reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to working with the Quad, emphasising that an immediate ceasefire would strengthen ongoing efforts to support a sustainable, civilian political solution that places the interests of the Sudanese people above all else.

Moreover, he expressed his appreciation to the United States for convening the humanitarian conference and Quad meeting on February 3 in Washington as important steps to sustain momentum, given the protracted nature of the civil war and its devastating humanitarian consequences.

During the conference, the UAE announced an additional $500 million humanitarian commitment to address urgent needs in Sudan and ensure civilians affected by the war can access life-saving assistance.



UAE pledges $500 million for Sudan aid; efforts ongoing for Ramadan truce UAE welcomes UN assessment mission to Sudan's Al Fasher, calls for unhindered aid access

ALSO READ