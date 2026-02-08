Private Schools In Sharjah To Limit Study Hours To 6 During Ramadan: Emarat Al Youm

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 8:05 PM



By: Khaleej Times Staff



Share:







Schools are also required to account for the differences between educational levels, ensuring a balance between academic requirements and the distinctive nature of the holy month

Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has given private schools in the emirate the flexibility to determine their own schedules for students and staff during the holy month of Ramadan, provided that the school day does not exceed six hours, according to Emarat Al Youm.

Schools are also required to account for the differences between educational levels, ensuring a balance between academic requirements and the distinctive nature of the holy month.

Recommended For You Suryakumar leads from front as India down US in T20 World Cup

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

According to an official circular issued to private school administrations in the emirate - which Emarat Al Youm reviewed - schools must set start and end times for the school day during Ramadan in a way that aligns with the implemented curriculum and the academic calendar approved by SPEA.

This guidance aims to maintain the continuity of the educational process while safeguarding its quality and effectiveness without any disruption, according to Emarat Al Youm. This approach promotes fairness and flexibility in organising the school day while addressing students' academic and psychological needs at every level.

SPEA also emphasised the importance of quality of life, urging schools to take into account the circumstances of students and their families, as well as the wider educational community, during Ramadan - reflecting the humanitarian and social values that characterise the holy month, according to Emarat Al Youm.

The authority extended its warm greetings on the arrival of Ramadan, wishing the educational community continued success, and reaffirmed its commitment to balancing academic requirements with the health and well-being of students and their families during the holy month.

The authority also expressed its gratitude for the cooperation of school administrations and their commitment to implementing the guidelines, which contribute to creating a supportive and balanced learning environment throughout Ramadan.



How Indian schools in UAE are adjusting exam routines for students, staff ahead of Ramadan UAE: Fasting and preparing for exams? Experts share iftar, suhoor tips for students

ALSO READ