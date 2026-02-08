'You'll Always Be My Coach': Priyanka Chopra Mourns Loss Of 'Mary Kom' Co-Actor Sunil Thapa

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actress Priyanka Chopra extended her condolences to the family of her co-actor Sunil Thapa who passed away on February 7, at the age of 68.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra remembered her time with late actor Sunil Thapa during the shoot of Mary Kom, in which he played the role of her coach.

The actress also paid a heartfelt tribute to the actor by calling Thapa her emotional support at the time when she lost her father.

She wrote, "You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad. You loved me and helped me through many tough days without even realising it. Your warm hugs and your laugh will always be part of my memories. Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time when I was broken. Rest in peace, Sunil Thapa. My condolences and prayers are with the family and loved ones."

Actor Sunil Thapa passed away on Saturday, while undergoing treatment at the Norvic Hospital in Kathmandu. As per the hospital, the patient was brought for medical attention in an unconscious state. Following an ECG, the doctors confirmed Thapa's death, suspecting cardiac arrest as the cause.

A prominent figure in Nepali cinema, Thapa has worked extensively in Nepali, Bollywood and Bhojpuri films over several decades.

The actor was widely known for his iconic role as Rate Kaila' in the Nepali action-drama film Chino.

In Indian cinema, Thapa earned wider recognition for his supporting role in the biopic film Mary Kom. Thapa was also seen in the third instalment of The Family Man where he played the role of David Khuzou in the series.



