Egypt And Somalia Discuss Bilateral Ties And Regional Stability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Sunday with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is visiting Cairo, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and address regional developments.

A statement from the Egyptian presidency said the talks stressed the importance of resolving regional disputes through peaceful means and of maintaining stability in the Horn of Africa by supporting national institutions and protecting the resources of the people.

President El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's firm support for Somalia's unity, security, and territorial integrity, warning against any actions that could undermine the country's stability or violate the sovereignty of other states, describing such measures as breaches of the UN Charter.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas including training, capacity-building, military and security collaboration, and counter-terrorism, with Egypt offering to share its expertise with Somalia. Discussions also covered economic and trade ties, highlighting the potential of enhanced air and maritime connectivity between the two countries.

President Mohamud praised Egypt's support for Somalia's unity and stability, as well as its broader role in promoting security in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa. He emphasised Somalia's commitment to close coordination with Egypt to advance regional security.