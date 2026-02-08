Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Panama's Minister Of Foreign Affairs

2026-02-08 02:21:37
The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, met in Doha on Sunday, February 8, 2026, with HE Javier Martínez-Acha, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama.

Discussions during the meeting covered energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Panama and means to enhance them.

