Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Panama's Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs, HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, met in Doha on Sunday, February 8, 2026, with HE Javier Martínez-Acha, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Panama.

Discussions during the meeting covered energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Panama and means to enhance them.