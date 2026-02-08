High Visitor Turnout At Ministry Of Culture Pavilion At Damascus Book Fair

The pavilion of Qatar's Ministry of Culture (MoC) at the Damascus International Book Fair attracted large crowds of visitors eager to explore the country's intellectual, cultural, and civilizational contributions.

Qatar's participation, represented by the Ministry of Culture, reflects the nation's commitment to highlighting its cultural presence on the Arab and international stages, and to showcasing its local literary and intellectual output to a wide and diverse audience. The initiative underscores Qatar's position as a hub for creativity and a centre of cultural and civilizational diversity.

The pavilion drew the attention of academics, students, and culture enthusiasts, many of whom expressed their delight at Qatar being the guest of honour at this year's fair. Visitors praised the opportunity to engage with

Qatari literary and intellectual works, while also learning about aspects of the country's social and cultural heritage through direct interaction with participants at the pavilion.

The pavilion provides visitors with an immersive experience of Qatari culture, including access to publications from the Ministry of Culture and live demonstrations of traditional Qatari handicrafts, reflecting the authenticity of the country's folk heritage.

In addition, the ministry is participating in the fair's programme through seminars, poetry evenings, folk performances, intellectual lectures, cultural presentations, and discussion sessions both within the pavilion and at the dedicated Children's Corner.

The Ministry of Culture organised yesterday an incredible poetry evening within the Damascus International Book Fair to mark the State of Qatar's participation as a guest of honour in this fair, held under the theme“A history we write, a history we read” until Feb 16.

The evening featured a high-profile official and cultural attendance, chief amongst them the Minister of Culture of Syria, Mohammad Yassin Saleh, and Assistant Undersecretary for Cultural Affairs at the Ministry of Culture Mubarak bin Abdullah al-Khalifa, alongside a contingent of poets, intellectuals, and a huge crowd of poetry enthusiasts.

On the stage of the evening hosted by media presenter Thabet al-Saadoun, the two Qatari poets, Mohammed al-Sada and Abdulhamid al-Youssef, shone as they presented a bouquet of diverse poems addressing humanistic, emotional, and patriotic themes, receiving great engagement from the Syrian and Arab audience.

This year's fair draws broad participation from over 500 local, Arab, and global publishing houses from 35-plus nations, with the event's cultural agenda comprising over 650 diverse events, including intellectual activities and symposia, as well as panel discussions and literary and artistic evenings.