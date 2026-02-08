Beckham Tours Visit Qatar Activation At Art Basel Qatar

David Beckham attended the Art Basel Cafe presented by Visit Qatar activation at the inaugural edition of Art Basel Qatar where Visit Qatar is participating as lead partner. During the engagement, Beckham explored the hospitality-led Visit Qatar activation, designed to connect with collectors, cultural stakeholders, media, and invited guests, while reinforcing Doha's position as a leading global destination for culture and the arts.

Reflecting the vibrancy and connectivity of Msheireb Downtown Doha, he reached the activation on a short walk from Visit Qatar's new headquarters, experiencing firsthand the modern atmosphere and sustainable architectural designs that define the area.

Themed 'Doorway to Qatar', Beckham viewed designs inspired by traditional Qatari doors, a symbol of welcome and opportunity.

The Art Basel Cafe, presented by Visit Qatar, reinterprets these forms as contemporary gateways to discovering, belonging in, and investing in Qatar, translating national identity into a modern, design-led setting.