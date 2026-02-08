Irbid, Syria's Daraa Talks Aim To Boost Trade, Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from the Daraa Chamber of Industry in Syria and Commerce visited Irbid on Sunday to explore ways strengthen industrial and commercial cooperation, expand trade exchange and encourage joint investment.

Acting Irbid Governor, Raed Jaafra, said Jordan is committed to enhancing economic ties with Syria, noting their "positive" impact on development and social stability in northern Jordan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Chair of Irbid Chamber of Industry, Hani Abu Hassan, discussed the strategic trade ties between Jordan and Syria.

He said the volume of trade between the two countries exceeded $500 million annually before 2011, declined to about $182 million in 2023 and rebounded to around $448 million in the first 11 months of 2025, with Jordanian exports reaching $335 million.

Abu Hassan pointed out to Irbid "diverse" industrial base and "qualified" workforce and said the city is ready to support joint initiatives.

Head of Syria's Daraa Chamber, Nashat Rifai, said Syria's economy is "gradually" recovering and called for reconstruction through legitimate economic activity and regional cooperation, especially with Jordan.

Rifai urged revitalising border crossings and strengthening public-private partnerships.

Heads of the Irbid and Ramtha chambers of commerce discussed the role of direct dialogue, border trade and streamlined customs procedures in boosting regional economies.

The Daraa Chamber and the chambers of industry and commerce in Irbid and Ramtha signed memoranda of understanding (MoU) and twinning agreements, Petra reported.