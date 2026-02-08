Minister Of Investment, France Ambassador Discuss Boosting Investment Cooperation
During the meeting, Abu Ghazaleh highlighted the deep-rooted Jordanian-French relations, and the importance of building upon these ties to expand investment partnerships, according to the ministry of investment statement.
The minister emphasised that the Kingdom offers promising opportunities in vital sectors that the ministry is "actively" developing to foster competitiveness.
This is supported by a stable and attractive investment environment, backed by a "comprehensive" system of legislation, incentives, and facilitated investment procedures, he added.
For his part, the French ambassador praised the Jordanian government's efforts and the steps taken to organise and improve the investment climate.
Gellet affirmed France's keenness to continue joint work and coordination to strengthen bilateral ties and open new investment horizons that serve the mutual interests of the two friendly nations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment