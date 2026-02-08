Minister Of Investment, France Ambassador Discuss Boosting Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh on Sunday met with French Ambassador to Jordan Franck Gellet and an accompanying delegation to discuss ways to enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Abu Ghazaleh highlighted the deep-rooted Jordanian-French relations, and the importance of building upon these ties to expand investment partnerships, according to the ministry of investment statement.

The minister emphasised that the Kingdom offers promising opportunities in vital sectors that the ministry is "actively" developing to foster competitiveness.

This is supported by a stable and attractive investment environment, backed by a "comprehensive" system of legislation, incentives, and facilitated investment procedures, he added.

For his part, the French ambassador praised the Jordanian government's efforts and the steps taken to organise and improve the investment climate.

Gellet affirmed France's keenness to continue joint work and coordination to strengthen bilateral ties and open new investment horizons that serve the mutual interests of the two friendly nations.