EUR/USD Weekly Forecast 08/02: Uncertainty Grip? (Chart)
- However, volatility and the threat of more volatile days ahead in the near-term is a real consideration for day traders. Looking for a slight move higher in the EUR/USD this coming week feels like a solid wager if technical support holds. The EUR/USD well above 1.18000 is not far-fetched and real, but if the currency pair falls below, this should not surprise speculators either – this as the EUR/USD fights within its current realm trying to establish an accepted equilibrium.
The EUR/USD is trading currently within the upper ratios of its long-term charts, but it is below temporary apex mid-term highs that were outliers. This leaves the door open to more exploration of higher values that may not feel like overbought territory to financial institutions. The U.S data that will be published this coming week will impact the EUR/USD. However, it is the policy of the U.S. White House led by Treasury Secretary Bessent which may be most important and listened to, because it appears the Trump administration wants a weaker USD.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAnd this is what day traders should remember when they hear about jobs numbers Wednesday, and the significant inflation results this coming Friday, because a weaker USD may help the U.S. economy. However, day traders also need to remember this a game being played on a day-to-day basis in which the short-term even though it feels volatile to smaller speculators is not crucial for bigger institutions which have mid-term outlooks. In other words, the threat of EUR/USD fluctuations is much more significant for day traders compared to financial institutions which have a myriad of techniques to handle mid and long-term cycles in Forex.
