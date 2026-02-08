Swiss President Discusses Fatal Fire With Italian Leaders

The pair exchanged views on the handling of the disaster in Crans-Montana that claimed 41 lives, including six Italians, and left more than a hundred with burns.

Italy has criticized aspects of the Swiss judicial investigation by prosecutors and has demanded an active role in the proceedings.

Parmelin said Meloni had expressed doubts and misunderstandings about the release on bail of the owner of the Le Constellation bar.“I explained to her that there is a separation of powers and that it is now up to the justice system to do its job. I sensed a lot of emotion in Ms Meloni, which I can understand,” said Parmelin.

He also highlighted the positive exchanges between Switzerland and the Italian authorities in the aftermath of the fire.“The management of the emergency was marked by close collaboration, including at the institutional level,” he said.

Parmelin also met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Milan.“He told me he was impressed by the work done in Switzerland,” Parmelin said.

He thanked the Italian government for offering support to expedite the procedures for identifying victims.“We accepted this assistance, and it helped speed things up,” he said.

After visiting some of the burns victims in a Milan hospital, Parmelin said that“the condition of the injured is improving, the health cooperation between Switzerland and Italy has been excellent.”

He expressed desire for“strengthened and renewed” healthcare cooperation between Switzerland and Italy, particularly in preparation for future emergencies. Italian news agencies report that Parmelin and Meloni met on the sidelines of a press conference at the Swiss Olympic House in Milan as part of the 2026 Olympics.

Switzerland has a reputation for being safe and rule-abiding. This makes the tragedy of the Crans-Montana bar fire all the more incomprehensible to some. Has your perception of Switzerland changed?

