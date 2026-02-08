“Dubai, The Place I Proudly Call Home”

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Due to a project she carried out in Dubai in 2020, Brasília native Blaine Deolindo fell in love with the emirate and then moved there permanently during the pandemic, after securing a position at a trading company. With fifteen years of experience in international law, once in the United Arab Emirates she also deepened her knowledge of local legislation and the fintech market.

In a short time, she expanded her areas of expertise and gained recognition for her achievements. In 2025, she received the Excellence in FinTech & Digital Assets Law award at the Global Legal Summit & Awards and was also honored as an Inspiring Achiever at another major event in Dubai. More awards are expected in 2026.

Always connected with the Brazilian community in Dubai, she plays volleyball every Tuesday and Thursday at Jumeirah Beach Residence-“my sacred ritual.” She has no plans to return to Brazil; on the contrary, she sees herself building her future in the UAE. Learn more about Blaine Deolindo, the Brazilian lawyer who conquered Dubai:

Dubai was not just an opportunity; it was a consciously transformative choice-a decision. It all began in 2020, when I was head of the legal department at an expanding investment bank in Brazil. We were closing a financial transaction that required in-person due diligence in Dubai. I spent 20 days in the UAE, immersed myself in the local legal and financial system, met key people, and was completely captivated. I returned to Brazil already decided: that was where I wanted to be.

I began planning everything in secret, researching visas, residency requirements, and reconnecting with contacts until I remotely secured a legal position at a commodity trading company operating between the UAE and Brazil. They gave me 30 days to report to Dubai. Without hesitation, I accepted. Only then did I tell my family that I was moving to the Middle East. I arrived at the end of the pandemic, and from day one, I never doubted it: it was the best decision of my life. Now I feel fulfilled every single day.

My foundation is in international and corporate law. But I didn't stop there. To truly understand the laws and regulations of the UAE, I went straight to the source: I studied on my own and dove into the local legal framework. With the boom of fintech, blockchain, and crypto assets in Dubai, I sought specialized knowledge through both in-person and online courses. I completed training in Islamic finance here in Dubai and am currently pursuing an MBA in“AI and Law”-artificial intelligence applied to law. It's a booming field, and being at the forefront makes all the difference.

I operate on both fronts. I'm the head of the Legal Department at a fintech group based in Dubai, handling day-to-day regulatory and strategic matters. I'm also part of the ownership structure of several companies, including Desert Business Consulting (DBC), where we provide comprehensive advisory services for companies looking to internationalize or expand operations to the UAE. Our work at DBC goes far beyond advising those who want to establish a presence in the UAE: from obtaining visas to integrating entrepreneurs into the right ecosystem and networking, we provide full support. My personal work also extends beyond the business environment into academia, as I mentor law students and recent graduates worldwide who wish to enter the corporate legal world or the fintech market.

The UAE is surprisingly accessible and open to the Brazilian market, as are other countries in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council). But there are important nuances. First, it's essential to understand the local regulations specific to each activity, in order to adapt a Brazilian business model to the country's regulatory and cultural reality. Additionally, negotiations follow their own codes of conduct: respect, patience, building personal relationships, and attention to cultural details make a big difference. Those who arrive prepared and respectful tend to achieve quick and solid results.

Yes, my work goes beyond the UAE. I have regular negotiations and operations in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar, as well as engagements in countries like Egypt, Morocco, and even markets in Asia and Europe. It's a network that grows naturally over time and through connections.

Being a Brazilian woman professionally recognized in the UAE is an immense source of pride. In 2025, I received the Excellence in FinTech & Digital Assets Law award at the Global Legal Summit & Awards, and I was also honored as an Inspiring Achiever at another major event in Dubai. Over the year, I received additional distinctions that highlight the contributions of women in leadership roles. Now, in February 2026, I will attend the ceremony for the Excellence Award for In-House Legal Professional of the Year in the Banking & Finance Sector, also in Dubai. These recognitions are more than just trophies, as they demonstrate that it's possible to break barriers, forge new paths, and inspire other women in a competitive global market.

I'm 100% from Brasília! I was born and raised there, and lived in the city until I moved to Dubai. My family doesn't have a legal background-my parents were both public servants and are now retired-but I was the first in my family to pursue a career in law. I studied law at UniCeub, one of Brasília's most traditional universities. I've always loved traveling and getting to know new cultures, but living abroad only truly became real for me in Dubai, the place I now proudly call home.

Dubai is fascinating. From robust business opportunities to an extremely high-quality lifestyle, the city delivers everything I've ever dreamed of. Daily life is intense, with multiple fronts running simultaneously, but this energy fulfills me deeply. The Brazilian community makes all the difference: I feel at home in the beach volleyball groups at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), my sacred ritual on Tuesdays and Thursdays, in weekend chats, or at community events. It's wonderful to keep my roots alive.

For now, I'm not thinking about it. Dubai is my home and the place where I see my future being built.

