Panamanian Artist Stephanie Carreira Debuts With The Single 'Stranger'

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian artist Stephanie Carreira takes a big step in her musical career with the release of her first original song, titled“Stranger”. This single debuted directly at #1 on iTunes Panama, solidifying her as one of the most promising emerging voices in national pop rock. “Stranger” speaks of impossible, platonic, and unrequited love. The song reflects that tendency to fall in love with an idealized idea rather than the real person, connecting with those who have experienced love from a distance.

At just 29 years old, Carreira has a long career in music and entertainment. For over 15 years, she has shared covers on social media, which has allowed her to develop artistically and create a close connection with her audience. In addition to singing and composing, Carreira works as an actress and audiovisual producer. These disciplines enrich her creative vision, giving her a holistic approach that combines music, narrative, and powerful visual elements. The song“Stranger” comes from a very personal place for the artist.

It deals with feeling intense emotions, idealizing someone, and keeping quiet about what one truly feels -aspects that are rarely expressed aloud. Carreira emphasizes that the warm reception of the song, being its first official release, has filled her with emotion and gratitude.“Seeing this response so soon has been incredible,” she says enthusiastically. In Panama, pop rock remains a relatively unexplored genre, especially by female artists.

With“Stranger,” Carreira seeks to pave the way with authenticity, sensitivity, and her own unique identity. Her approach emphasizes intimacy and emotional honesty to connect with the audience from the start. The artist wants to build a community that grows alongside her in the country. Finally,“Stranger” is now available on all digital platforms. This release marks the beginning of a new chapter for Stephanie Carreira, who is already working on more music to come.