New Digital Platform To Offer 40 Initial Services For Egyptian Social Insurance

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is preparing to launch a new digital system for the National Social Insurance Authority that will provide a total of 95 electronic services to citizens within six months of its rollout, Gamal Awad, head of the authority, said on Sunday.

The first phase of the system's implementation will feature the immediate launch of 40 electronic services on the digital platform, with an additional 55 services to be added in stages over the following half-year.

The announcement came during a meeting held by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to review the executive status of the digital transformation project and the readiness for its actual launch. The meeting was attended by Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsy, Gamal Awad, and Walid Adly, Director of the Systems Department of the Armed Forces.

“We have a great interest in raising the efficiency and developing the performance of the Social Insurance Authority,” Madbouly said. He added that he is continuously monitoring the file with Awad, particularly regarding digital transformation and linking with various authorities, and pledged that the government“will provide all the support required in this file.”

Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy described the initiative as a“national project,” noting that significant efforts weremade to reach these results. She stated that the system would allow citizens to obtain insurance and pensions in a short time and in a simplified manner, confirming that electronic links have already been established with various entities.

Awad explained that the new system is designed to implement governance standards, digitise work procedures, and separate service requesters from service providers. The platform aims to expand digital offerings, innovate service solutions, and achieve financial inclusion while monitoring all system elements to evaluate performance rates.

The upcoming launch includes technical, organisational, and operational readiness, incorporating the use of electronic signatures and time-stamping for verification. Awad also noted that the authority is cooperating with several financial partners to implement an electronic payment and collection system to facilitate services for those dealing with the new digital platform.