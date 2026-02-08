Crown Prince Meets With Community Leaders, Key Figures In Sahab

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, February 8 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met with representatives and community leaders from the Sahab district of Amman on Sunday.The meeting, held at the home of retired Brig. Gen. Khaled Awad Abu Zeid, addressed a number of issues of concern to the local community in Sahab.The Crown Prince spoke about efforts to restructure the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, upon His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives, stressing His Majesty's farsighted vision in recognising the need to keep up with rapid technological advancements to enhance army operations.His Royal Highness affirmed that work is underway to improve governmental efficiency, which will contribute to the improvement of public services, and strengthen the national economy.The Crown Prince also highlighted the efforts of the National Council for Future Technology to harness technology to benefit the public.During the meeting, His Royal Highness spoke about vocational and technical education programmes aimed at empowering young Jordanians and enabling them to join the labour market.Discussions also touched on the achievements of the Jordanian national football team, with the Crown Prince stressing the importance of investing in youth in sports.