Jordan Condemns Israeli Measures To Impose Illegal Sovereignty In West Bank

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 8 (Petra) – The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs strongly condemned Israel's illegal decisions and measures approved by the Israeli government aimed at imposing unlawful Israeli sovereignty, entrenching settlement activity, and enforcing a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank.The ministry said these actions constitute a flagrant violation of international law, undermine the two-state solution, and represent an assault on the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital. It stressed that Israel has no sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory.Ministry spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali reaffirmed the Kingdom's absolute rejection and condemnation of these unilateral, illegal, and void Israeli decisions and measures in the occupied West Bank. He said they constitute a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334, which condemns all Israeli measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character, and status of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem.He added that the measures also violate the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which affirmed the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation and the invalidity of the annexation of occupied Palestinian land.Al-Majali warned against the continued expansionist policies and illegal measures pursued by Israel's extremist government in the occupied West Bank, saying they encourage the perpetuation of cycles of violence and conflict in the region.He renewed Jordan's call on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to compel Israel and its extremist government to halt their dangerous escalation in the occupied West Bank and the incitement by its officials.He stressed the need to uphold the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their national soil as the only way to achieve a just and comprehensive peace that guarantees security and stability in the region.