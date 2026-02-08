HCD, Health Ministry Sign Mou To Improve Mental Health Services For Pwds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb 8 (Petra) - HH Prince Mired bin Raad, Chief Chamberlain and President of the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (HCD), and Minister of Health Ibrahim Al Bdour signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday at the council's headquarters to improve the quality of services provided to people with psychological and intellectual disabilities enrolled at the Karama Mental Health Center.The MoU signing marks a qualitative step toward modernizing the comprehensive healthcare system. It underscores the need to take the necessary measures to ensure access to mental health services for persons with disabilities. It followed a visit by Prince Mired to the center to review the conditions of beneficiaries enrolled in the Karama Psychological Rehabilitation Department and to assess the challenges facing the facility.During the signing, Prince Mired stressed the importance of evaluating, improving, and developing mental health services in line with international standards, upgrading infrastructure, and training professional and diagnostic staff in a way that helps identify the real needs of persons with psychological disabilities and ensures their access to effective and equitable services that meet the highest quality standards.For his part, Al Bdour said the agreement reflects the Health Ministry's firm commitment to strengthening mental health and psychological rehabilitation services within a national framework. He noted that supporting the Karama Psychological Rehabilitation Department is in line with ministry policies aimed at improving and sustaining the quality of care provided to persons with disabilities.He added that the partnership with the council represents an advanced model of institutional integration through providing qualified personnel, improving infrastructure, and developing medical and psychological services. This, he said, will positively impact beneficiaries' quality of life and reinforce their right to comprehensive and safe healthcare. He stressed that the ministry will continue working to ensure the sustainability and development of these services in accordance with the highest national standards.Under the MoU, the Karama Psychological Department will be upgraded in line with disability-friendly building code requirements, including structural maintenance, electrical and mechanical installations, and operational systems. The department will also be reinforced with a specialized medical team, and staff will be trained in appropriate methods of communicating with persons with psychological disabilities.The agreement also provides for establishing and equipping a laboratory unit with the necessary equipment and personnel to conduct emergency and specialized tests, as well as setting up an emergency clinic to provide initial medical interventions in urgent cases.It further includes providing psychological and social support services, behavior modification programs, vocational training, and recreational activities to help improve beneficiaries' quality of life.