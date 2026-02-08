Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CEO Qatar Media Corporation Holds Talks With Turkish Presidency Communications Head


2026-02-08 02:05:26
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Media Corporation, receivedBurhanuddin Duran, Head of the Communications Directorate of the Turkish Presidency, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting reviewed avenues for strengthening bilateral media relations and explored opportunities to further enhance cooperation and joint media initiatives between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiy

Gulf Times

