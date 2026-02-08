Permanent Mission Of Qatar In Geneva Participates In Consultations For Global Initiative To Galvanize Political Commitment To International Humanitarian Law

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva participated in the third consultation of the Workstream 3 of the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, focusing on International Humanitarian Law and Peace, chaired jointly by the State of Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Colombia, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Second Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar in Geneva, Abdulaziz Al Mansoori noted that the world today is experiencing rapidly evolving and escalating challenges, including growing tensions at both regional and international levels, which places the issue of disarmament at a critical juncture, requiring the international community to intensify efforts and strengthen joint action, as it is a fundamental pillar for maintaining international peace and security, protecting civilians, and promoting respect for international humanitarian law.

Al Mansoori affirmed that the State of Qatar believes disarmament is not merely a security issue, but rather a fundamental humanitarian tool that contributes to protecting civilians and civilian property, mitigating the effects of armed conflicts, and supporting efforts to build sustainable peace, in line with the provisions and principles of international humanitarian law.

The respect for the rules of international humanitarian law cannot be separated from genuine commitment to disarmament standards, he said, pointing out that disarmament constitutes a key preventive instrument for reducing human suffering and protecting civilians.

Al Mansoori explained that disarmament is a complex and multidimensional process encompassing political, security, social, and economic aspects. It aims to create an enabling environment for the implementation of peace processes, achieve political and societal reconciliation, and promote pathways toward sustainable development.

He also said that the State of Qatar has placed particular emphasis on integrating disarmament into its mediation efforts, noting in this context that Doha hosted, in November 2025, the signing ceremony of the Doha Framework for Peace between the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement), which included clear measures for disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration of armed groups.