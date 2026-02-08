MANGUSTEEN Marks Five Years Of Excellence Across The GCC

MENAFN - Gulf Times) MANGUSTEEN Middle East marked its fifth anniversary with a milestone celebration held at Pullman Doha West Bay, bringing together over 100 guests including clients, partners, industry leaders, and team members from across its regional offices in Qatar, Oman, Saudi, and the UAE.

Founded in Qatar as a boutique events venture, Mangusteen has evolved over the past five years into a regional events and experiences company with a growing footprint across the GCC. This journey reflects the company's long-term commitment to excellence, collaboration, and contributing to the advancement of the region's events and experiences blade-->

Over the years, Mangusteen Middle East in support with its production arm MANGUSTEEN Experience, has delivered complex, world-class conferences, exhibitions, live events, and brand activations for a diverse portfolio of public and private sector clients. These include leading government entities and organizations such as the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology – Qatar, the Ministry of Interior – Qatar, NCSA Qatar, Qatar Foundation, and Qatari Diar, alongside global and regional brands including Snapchat, Vodafone, Toyota, David Webb, and QNB.

Reflecting on the milestone, Malik Shishtawi, Founder and CEO of Mangusteen Middle East, said:“What began as a bold vision five years ago has grown into a regional platform delivering meaningful, high-impact events across the GCC. Our journey has been shaped by passion, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to quality. As we move forward, our focus remains on raising standards, expanding our proprietary platforms, and creating experiences that leave a lasting legacy.”

Aziz Louksah, Managing Partner and COO, added:“At Mangusteen, we see events as powerful experiences, not just moments in time. Our success is driven by our people, our processes, and an uncompromising attention to detail. Consistently delivering world-class experiences is central to who we are and how we operate.”

In addition to its role as a trusted delivery partner, Mangusteen Middle East continues to strengthen its position as a creator of original event intellectual property. Its proprietary platforms-including the Qatar Event Show and the MEA Fintech Festival-demonstrate the company's growing influence in shaping regional conversations and industry development.

As Mangusteen Middle East enters its next chapter, the company reaffirms its commitment to innovation, excellence, and playing a leading role in positioning the GCC as a global hub for world-class events and experiences.

MANGUSTEEN Pullman Doha West Bay celebration