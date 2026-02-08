Kuwait Amir Holds Talks With Qatar's Prime Minister
During the meeting on Sunday, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with his wishes for good health and happiness to HH the Amir of Kuwait, and continued progress and prosperity for the people of Kuwait.
blade-->
In response, he Amir of Kuwait asked HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to pass on his greetings to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressing his wishes for HH the Amir's good health and happiness, and for further development and growth for the people of Qatar.
The talks included a review of bilateral relations between Kuwait and Qatar and ways to strengthen and expand cooperation. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment