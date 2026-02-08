Kuwait Amir Holds Talks With Qatar's Prime Minister

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has held talks with HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, in Kuwait.

During the meeting on Sunday, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, along with his wishes for good health and happiness to HH the Amir of Kuwait, and continued progress and prosperity for the people of Kuwait.

In response, he Amir of Kuwait asked HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to pass on his greetings to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, expressing his wishes for HH the Amir's good health and happiness, and for further development and growth for the people of Qatar.

The talks included a review of bilateral relations between Kuwait and Qatar and ways to strengthen and expand cooperation. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest.