Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amiri Diwan Announces Sports Day Holiday


2026-02-08 02:05:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Diwan announced that Tuesday, 10 February 2026, corresponding to 22 Sha'ban 1447 AH, will be an official holiday on the occasion of the State Sports Day, which is marked annually on the second Tuesday of February.

MENAFN08022026000067011011ID1110712025



Gulf Times

