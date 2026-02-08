403
Amiri Diwan Announces Sports Day Holiday
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Amiri Diwan announced that Tuesday, 10 February 2026, corresponding to 22 Sha'ban 1447 AH, will be an official holiday on the occasion of the State Sports Day, which is marked annually on the second Tuesday of February.
