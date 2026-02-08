Ethiopia Demands Eritrea Immediately Withdraw Its Forces From Its Territory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia has demanded that neighboring Eritrea "immediately" withdraw its forces from Ethiopian territory, condemning what it described as "incursions" by Eritrean troops into its land.

Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos said in a message to his Eritrean counterpart that developments in recent days indicate that Eritrea has "chosen the path of escalation," calling on Asmara to pull its forces out of Ethiopian territory without delay.

He added that Ethiopia believes the cycle of violence and mistrust can be broken through dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

In recent months, Addis Ababa has accused its neighbor of supporting armed elements on Ethiopian soil, allegations that Asmara has categorically denied.