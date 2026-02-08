Sudanese Foreign Ministry Slams International Silence Over RSF War Crimes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday called out the international silence over the war crimes being committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Darfur and Kordofan regions.

In a statement, the Ministry underlined that the government of Sudan is committed to ending the war, the destruction of the nation, and the starvation of the people, calling for holding the perpetrators and those who violate UN Security Council resolutions accountable.

Glossing over the sources of weapons supplies places the international community and its specialized mechanisms in a suspicious position and in a state of incredibility, the statement stressed.

Earlier, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed its appalling concern over the attack on trucks operated by the World Food Programme.

In April 2023, intense and large-scale clashes broke out between the Sudanese military and RSF in various parts of Sudan.